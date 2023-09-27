Demi Stokes insists Manchester City well placed to challenge for WSL title

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Demi Stokes insists Manchester City well placed to challenge for WSL title

By Press Association
Demi Stokes (left) believes Manchester City can make a strong WSL title challenge (John Walton/PA)
Demi Stokes (left) believes Manchester City can make a strong WSL title challenge (John Walton/PA)

Demi Stokes believes Manchester City can rise to the challenge as the competition in the Women’s Super League gets ever tougher.

City were forced to settle for a disappointing fourth place last season, finishing outside the Champions League berths for the first time since 2014.

After winning the title in 2016 and then finishing runners-up in four successive seasons, City have been muscled out of the top positions in recent years.

Chelsea celebrate winning the WSL
Chelsea are the team to catch in the WSL (Nigel French/PA)

Chelsea have been the dominant force, having won the past four WSL crowns, but first Arsenal and now Manchester United have got their noses in front of City.

Yet far from being frustrated, City defender Stokes has welcomed the increased competition as a sign of the growing strength of the women’s game and is convinced her side can match them.

“I think if you look at last year, we had some very good performances,” the 31-year-old left-back told the PA news agency.

“We were obviously disappointed with how we finished but I think if you look at the team and the depth that we’ve got, we’ve got everything that we need to win and it’s just about being consistent.

“Obviously the league is getting harder and harder but that’s what we want. Other teams are improving, but we’re improving. It is going to be tight.

“You know that you have to be consistent every week and every game is hard. It’s not just a handful that are going to be hard – each game is hard.

“Everyone can take points off everyone. If you don’t turn up on the day, you’ll get punished for it.

“But we know what we need to do. We’ve had our conversations and we’re just looking forward to the season starting.”

Stokes, a member of England’s successful Euro 2022 squad, was overlooked for this summer’s World Cup campaign.

She enjoyed watching the Lionesses run to the final as a fan but has not given up hope of forcing her way back into the international picture.

Demi Stokes
Stokes has not given given up hope of an England recall (Barrington Coombs/PA)

“I had a good summer and I enjoyed watching it,” said Stokes, who signed a new one-year contract at City in June. “The girls did really well and they should be proud.

“For me, I got my holidays in and it’s almost been like having a reset button and going again.

“I’ve just got to concentrate on City now and then see where that goes. Play minutes – injury free – and we’ll go from there.”