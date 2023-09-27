England’s Georgia Stanway signs new deal at Bayern Munich

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
England’s Georgia Stanway signs new deal at Bayern Munich

By Press Association
England’s Georgia Stanway has signed a new deal at Bayern Munich (Zac Goodwin/PA)
England international Georgia Stanway has signed a new contract with Bayern Munich to extend her stay until at least 2026.

The 24-year-old midfielder left Manchester City to join the German champions last summer before playing a key role in England’s home-soil Euros triumph and the Lionesses’ run to the World Cup final.

“For me it feels like home here, which is very important for me,” said Stanway following the announcement of her contract extension. “This is the best place for me and this is where I see my future.

“The opportunity to extend your contract with FC Bayern and the fact that the club also wants it is a great honour.

“As a football player, and as a professional athlete, you are here to assert yourself and we as a team are here to win. I think that goes without saying. I am very ambitious, so I will do everything I can to help the team, both on and off the pitch.”

Stanway collected a Frauen-Bundesliga medal in her first season at the club, making 21 starts and scoring six times, as well as netting three Champions League goals.

“My favourite moment of last season was definitely winning the championship,” added Stanway, who played in England’s 2-1 defeat against the Netherlands on Tuesday.

Georgia Stanway played in England’s 2-1 defeat against the Netherlands (Rene Nijhuis/PA)

“The week before the last league game was the longest week ever. And then finally playing against Potsdam and scoring a goal in the first few minutes was a great feeling.

“Lifting the championship trophy at the end was something very special. Once you get a taste for it, you definitely want to experience it again.”

Bayern head coach Alexander Straus added: “Georgia is still young and will become even more important to our team than she already is.

“She has grown into a leadership position within our team over the last year. I think everyone could see how important she was to us.

“We believe in Georgia, and I’m pleased that Georgia also believes in our team and our mission.”