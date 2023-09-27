Rangers ease into Viaplay Cup semi-finals after hammering Livingston

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rangers ease into Viaplay Cup semi-finals after hammering Livingston

By Press Association
Ridvan Yilmaz struck for Rangers (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Ridvan Yilmaz struck for Rangers (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Rangers secured a spot in the Viaplay Cup semi-finals after beating Livingston 4-0 at Ibrox.

A bright start was rewarded when Abdallah Sima fired them ahead just 10 minutes into the game before Ridvan Yilmaz’s brilliant solo effort in the second half doubled the lead.

Two quickfire goals in the final 10 minutes put the game to bed as Sima found the net through a deflection before Ryan Jack struck late in stoppage time.

The win took Rangers into the final four of the competition, where they will play Hearts at Hampden Park in November.

Rangers set out their intentions early and started brightly with Ben Davies having a chance in the first two minutes after flicking James Tavernier’s corner wide of the post.

They tested Shamal George in the seventh minute with some neat build-up play around the box leading to Tavernier firing a powerful shot towards goal, forcing the Livi goalkeeper to react from point-blank range and he was quickly called into action again, punching away an inswinging corner.

The hosts earned their rewards as Sima broke down the left, appearing to nudge Jamie Brandon off the ball before cutting into the box to fire into the far top corner.

Livingston were unable to find an answer as Rangers exercised their dominance throughout the half, moving the ball all over the pitch and using the right flank in particular to create chances.

Daniel MacKay made some good moves down the right wing for the visitors and on a rare break into the Rangers half Stephen Kelly had a crack from outside of the box that flew wide.

It was a warning signal for dominant Rangers as the Lions began to see more of the ball after the break.

Tavernier’s crosses were causing problems and Sima had a shot saved from close range in the 58th minute before John Lundstram fired over the bar from distance.

Livi came close to levelling with a great chance in the 61st minute as a corner was whipped in but Ayo Obileye headed just wide of the post.

Cyriel Dessers then made a great run into the middle of the box but was unable to put a shot away before Tavernier’s effort was well held by George.

Yilmaz doubled Rangers’ lead with a superb solo effort that saw him charge down the centre of the pitch from inside his own half before blasting the ball into the bottom left corner.

They continued to push and had a few half chances as Dessers headed over the bar before Sam Lammers curled an effort wide.

An energetic move stemming from the left saw the ball switched to Tavernier on the right and the captain found Lammers in the box, but good defending from the Lions forced the Dutch forward to fire over the bar.

Rangers scored in quick succession, finding the third in the 84th minute as Sima struck from a tight angle and was deflected into the net by Luiyi de Lucas.

They capped off the evening two minutes into stoppage time when Tavernier cut the ball back to Jack who blasted it into the bottom corner.