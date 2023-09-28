On this day in 2004: Wayne Rooney scores stunning hat-trick on Man Utd debut

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
On this day in 2004: Wayne Rooney scores stunning hat-trick on Man Utd debut

By Press Association
Wayne Rooney celebrates after scoring on his Manchester United debut (Phil Noble/PA)
Wayne Rooney marked his Manchester United debut in sensational fashion with a Champions League hat-trick against Fenerbahce, on this day in 2004.

Sir Alex Ferguson had been waiting for the teenager’s foot injury to heal before throwing him into action after paying Everton £27million for his services.

It took Rooney 17 minutes to open his account, firing in an unstoppable shot from just outside the box, and he grabbed his second 11 minutes later with another well-struck effort.

The 18-year-old saved the best for last, sending a free-kick flying into the net nine minutes after the break to complete his treble.

Ferguson tried to play down Rooney’s achievement afterwards, saying: “It’s a great start for him. That’s why we signed him as he’s got great potential.

“But I would rather talk about the game to be honest. He is only 18 and a young boy, don’t forget.

“He obviously tired in the last 20 minutes but, given that it was his first game since the European Championship, you could expect that. I think he can only get stronger.

Ryan Giggs jumps on Wayne Rooney's back after his hat-trick goal Ryan Giggs jumps on Wayne Rooney’s back after his hat-trick goal
“The important thing for me as a coach is to allow the boy to develop naturally without too much public attention. I want him to be as ordinary as he can.”

Hype was inevitable, of course, and Rooney remained the centre of attention throughout his 13 years at Old Trafford.

He became United’s record goalscorer with 253 goals before leaving the club in 2017.