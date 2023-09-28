Elliot Minchella insists Hull KR not motivated by revenge in rematch with Leigh

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Elliot Minchella insists Hull KR not motivated by revenge in rematch with Leigh

By Press Association
Elliot Minchella has been a key part in Hull KR’s recent revival (Tim Goode/PA)
Elliot Minchella has been a key part in Hull KR’s recent revival (Tim Goode/PA)

Elliot Minchella insists revenge has not crossed the mind of his Hull KR team-mates as they prepare to face Leigh for the fifth time this season in their Betfred Super League play-off elimination clash at Craven Park.

Rovers wiped out a two-point deficit and an inferior points difference with their win at relegated Wakefield last week to secure home advantage against the Leopards, to whom they suffered an agonising golden point Challenge Cup final defeat at Wembley last month.

Far from allowing their heartache to usher them out of the play-off picture, Minchella, one of his side’s standouts at loose forward this season, believes it steeled them to pull together and spark a revival that secured their top six place.

Hull Kingston Rovers v Leigh Leopards – Betfred Challenge Cup – Final – Wembley
Elliot Minchella says Hull KR have recovered well from their Challenge Cup final loss to Leigh (Nigel French/PA)

“We can’t get caught up talking about revenge,” Minchella told the PA news agency. “We’ve not even mentioned what happened in the past. As far as we’re concerned the league and cup are done now, and this is the start of a new competition.

“We deserve to be here and we want to be involved in those big occasions again. Our self-confidence and performances have been growing week by week, and that’s the result of getting that final out of our systems as quickly as possible.”

Rovers went to St Helens just six days after their loss in London, and although they came up short on that occasion they won three of their last six games to improbably overhaul Leigh on the last day and snatch fourth place.

Hull KR v Hull FC – Betfred Super League – Sewell Group Craven Park
Hull KR have been transformed under head coach Willie Peters (Richard Sellers/PA)

The dejection on the faces of the Rovers players and fans after Lachlan Lam’s dramatic drop goal at Wembley prompted many to fear their top six hopes were effectively over, but Minchella pointed to head coach Willie Peters as the catalyst for their stirring late-season comeback.

“Whilst we were absolutely gutted about the result at Wembley we did take a lot of confidence from the way we performance, and the knowledge that as a group there is no reason we can’t perform in big games,” added Minchella.

“It was a blessing in disguise to have another game so soon afterwards, and Willie made it clear that if we didn’t push aside the disappointment our season could have derailed, so that’s exactly what we went out and did.”

Hull Kingston Rovers v Leigh Leopards – Betfred Challenge Cup – Final – Wembley
Lachlan Lam’s drop goal broke Hull KR’s hearts at Wembley (Nigel French/PA)

Bradford-born Minchella, who joined Rovers in 2020, has excelled in his role at number 13 this season, playing an increasingly pivotal role in guiding a much-changed side through a swathe of high-profile injury setbacks.

“I’m playing in a slightly different role to previous years but it suits me and I really enjoy Willie’s style of play,” added Minchella.

“He knows where this club wants to go and he knows we’ve got the talent to get there. In the past we maybe haven’t had that work ethic and belief that we can do something, but he has really instilled into the group that we deserve to be where we are and can go on to big things.”

In contrast, Leigh head into the play-offs still seething from their controversial home defeat by Wigan last week which denied them home advantage.

The Leopards are without Zak Hardaker and have a major doubt over Minchella’s counterpart at number 13, John Asiata, and Leigh head coach Adrian Lam is braced for their stiffest test yet.

“This is the fifth time we’ve played them this season and since the loss at the Challenge Cup final, I think they’ve got a lot of confidence off the back of that,” said Lam.

“Like teams that do lose – Wigan in the Cup semi-final, Saints in the Cup semi-final to us – there’s a motivational part to help them get through the rest of the season.”