Viktor Hovland’s ace and Mike Tyson means business – Thursday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from September 28.

Football

It’s safe to say not everyone in the latest England squad was pleased with their EA Sports rating.

Tony Bellew enjoyed Everton’s Carabao Cup win.

Scenes from Everton fans getting into the car to go home after that last night! #UTFT #COYB pic.twitter.com/8JLnXKbJkr — Tony Bellew (@TonyBellew) September 28, 2023

Cricket

Kevin Pietersen is enjoying the return of Andrew Flintoff to the England set-up.

As the UK cricket season ends for ‘23, the best/biggest story and news in cricket has happened in the last month or so, is, seeing Freddie out and about and back wearing England Cricket colours! THE BEST! 🏏 — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) September 28, 2023

Golf

Viktor Hovland might wish he’d saved this for later on in Ryder Cup week.

Justin Rose is Ryder Cup ready.

Last swing on the range before nine holes with @RyderCupEurope 💙💛 pic.twitter.com/nlnRq5rWAw — Justin ROSE (@JustinRose99) September 28, 2023

The rookies are ready to roll in Rome.

Shane Lowry was pleased to see compatriot Tom Grennan on the entertainment bill.

Luke Donald showed off his language skills…

…before struggling to make himself heard.

The USA man’s national team got behind their side.

Sergio Garcia has strong opinions about MLS.

Very different team without Messi. But we all knew this. pic.twitter.com/KHcQRhIcAJ — Sergio Garcia (@TheSergioGarcia) September 28, 2023

Boxing

Mike Tyson meant business.

Tennis

Wimbledon doubles champion Neal Skupski met Mohamed Salah.