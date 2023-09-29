Football rumours: Ian Maatsen faces January exit as Chelsea contract talks stall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Football rumours: Ian Maatsen faces January exit as Chelsea contract talks stall

By Press Association
Chelsea’s Ian Maatsen during a Premier League match at Stamford Bridge, London (John Walton/PA)
Chelsea’s Ian Maatsen during a Premier League match at Stamford Bridge, London (John Walton/PA)

What the papers say

Chelsea may be forced to sell Ian Maatsen, with the club still yet to make progress in contract negotiations for the Dutch defender, according to the Daily Mail.

Saudi Arabian club Al Hilal are keen to sign Victor Osimhen, with Gazzetta dello Sport reporting that there is a five-year contract on the cards at £39 million per year, on top of Napoli’s asking price of £173 million.

Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal – Premier League – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Tottenham Hotspur’s Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg in action (Nick Potts/PA)

Juventus have set their sights on Spurs midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, reports Italian outlet Calciomercato.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Jadon Sancho may soon bid farewell to Manchester United once and for all, with BILD reporting that German club Borussia Dortmund consider the winger an “appealing” option for the coming January transfer window.

Manchester United v Nottingham Forest – Carabao Cup – Semi Final – Second Leg – Old Trafford
Manchester United’s Jadon Sancho (Martin Rickett/PA)

Brazilian wonderkid Lorran is said to be attracting interest from both Chelsea and Manchester United, despite the 17-year-old midfielder only making a handful of appearances for his current team Flamengo.