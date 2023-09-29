Mikel Arteta concerned by raft of Arsenal injuries

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mikel Arteta concerned by raft of Arsenal injuries

By Press Association
Mikel Arteta has a number of injury worries (John Walton/PA)
Mikel Arteta has revealed he could be without as many as eight first-team players when Arsenal travel to face Bournemouth on Saturday.

England pair Bukayo Saka and Declan Rice picked up injuries in the north London derby draw with Tottenham last weekend and since then both William Saliba and Fabio Vieira have suffered setbacks.

Those issues only add to Arteta’s concerns, with forwards Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard missing the derby and Jurrien Timber and Thomas Partey having been sidelined for some time.

The PA news agency understands Saka has a good chance of being involved at the Vitality Stadium but Arteta could have a number of selection headaches.

“They are all in the same pool,” he said of the right players who are doubtful.

“We have a few. We have to see and adapt to the situation because that’s a big number.

“Are they fit enough? Have they done enough to be able to be selected tomorrow and that’s the question mark.

“My hope is that everybody is fit and available, because we need them with the amount of games that we have already under the belt in the last two weeks and what is coming in the next seven to 10 days. We need them, so hopefully today we get some good news.

If Arsenal’s line-up on the south coast has an unfamiliar look to it, Arteta need only glance at the home dugout for someone he recognises well.

Bournemouth appointed Andoni Iraola as their new head coach in the summer, the 41-year-old having played in the same childhood team as Arteta as they grew up together in the Basque Country.

“We know each other really well. We played together, we had fantastic times together. We played together in Antiguoko, which is a team in San Sebastian that has produced a lot of players over the years,” said Arteta.

“That’s the beauty of football that 30 years later we are here together in the Premier League as managers. I’m really happy for that.

“He was better technically than everybody else. He used to play as a winger coming inside when he was younger. As he got older in his career, he played as a full-back.

Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola
Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola (Andrew Matthews/PA)

“He would be an incredible inverted full-back today. It would be a dream for any manager to have a player like him. Really intelligent, really skilful.”

Asked if he had been in touch with Iraola since he joined the Cherries, Arteta added: “Yes, I did. He was really excited to come.

“He was really complimentary about the club and the support he was getting with players and staff. He was happy to be part of the league.”