Cheltenham equal EFL goal-drought record in defeat to Fleetwood

By Press Association
Cheltenham took on Fleetwood (Simon Marper/PA)
Cheltenham took on Fleetwood (Simon Marper/PA)

Goals from Junior Quitirna and Jack Marriott earned Fleetwood a 2-0 win at 10-man Cheltenham, who equalled an EFL record after failing to score for an 11th successive match.

The bottom-placed Robins, goalless this season, were under new boss Darrell Clarke’s leadership for the first time, against the team directly above them in the table.

But Quitirna curled a free-kick into the bottom corner from 20 yards in the 19th minute to set Lee Johnson’s side on their way to a second successive victory.

Cheltenham were close to ending their drought in the fifth minute when Jovan Malcolm’s shot from 12 yards hit the post and Sean Long’s follow-up attempt flashed wide.

Curtis Davies saw a header gathered on the line by Jay Lynch 10 minutes into the second half.

But the veteran defender was shown a straight red card for a challenge on Ryan Broom in the 70th minute.

Will Goodwin rolled a shot past the post five minutes later, but Fleetwood added their second in the 80th minute.

Jayden Stockley’s effort rebounded off the bar and Marriott reacted quickest to tap in from close range.