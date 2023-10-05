Joe Powell scores twice to give Burton victory over Wigan

Ten-man Burton secured a much needed first home League One win of the season as Joe Powell’s brace saw off Wigan 2-1.

The midfielder capped a superb performance with a stunning equaliser after Charlie Hughes had put Wigan ahead before firing home from the penalty spot to seal victory.

Wigan hit the Brewers with a sucker punch just before half-time when Albion defender Sam Hughes headed a long throw clear to the edge of the box where Wigan counterpart Charlie Hughes was there to fire through a crowd of bodies to put Latics ahead.

It was harsh on Albion to find themselves behind but they clawed themselves back onto level terms midway through the second half when Powell lashed home a ferocious 25-yarder.

Powell doubled his tally for the night from the penalty spot six minutes from time after Kell Watts had been adjudged to have handled in the box.

Burton had to hang on with 10 men for the closing minutes after striker Beryly Lubala picked up a late second yellow card.