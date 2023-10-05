Leaders Chesterfield continue fine form by beating Bromley

National League leaders Chesterfield made it eight wins from nine games with a 2-0 home victory over Bromley.

Chesterfield dominated but had to wait until 10 minutes after the restart to take the lead, Joe Quigley converting his fourth goal of the season from Branden Horton’s excellent cross.

Tom Naylor headed home Jeff King’s corner after 75 minutes to double the Spireites’ lead, preserving their three-point lead over Barnet.

Jude Arthurs went close for Bromley, who drop a place to fifth, with a first-half free-kick curled into the side netting.