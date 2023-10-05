Ipswich move top of Championship with win over Hull

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sport

Ipswich move top of Championship with win over Hull

By Press Association
Marcus Harness celebrates after scoring Ipswich’s third goal (John Walton/PA)
Ipswich beat Hull 3-0 to move ahead of Leicester at the top of the Championship.

It was only the second defeat of the season for the Tigers, who slipped three places to eighth on goal difference, while victory for Ipswich kept their early-season form rolling.

Town got off to a flying start thanks to a marvellous strike by Wes Burns in the fifth minute and Conor Chaplin completed a wonderful move to make it 2-0 just before the break. Marcus Harness scored the third midway through the second half from close range.

The opener came when Leif Davis delivered a crossfield pass which Chaplin let run across him to Burns, who angled a shot past Ryan Allsop into the bottom corner of the net from just inside the penalty area.

Hull nearly equalised in the 17th minute following a break by Liam Delap. Ipswich centre-back George Edmundson raced back with him and the ball spun to Republic of Ireland international Aaron Connolly, who stabbed across the face of the goal.

Sam Morsy and Davis combined to square the ball to Harness, who tested Allsop with a firmly struck shot, and moments later another effort from Harness went narrowly wide.

Hull still displayed positive touches to show they were in the game and Jacob Greaves’ shot from just outside the penalty area nearly deceived Ipswich goalkeeper Vaclav Hladky, who just managed to beat the ball away.

Town went further ahead in the 41st minute following a move which started at the back through Hladky. Harness played in Davis who rolled the ball across to Chaplin just inside the D. He took a touch to control the ball and another to expertly curl it into the far corner of the City net for a picturebook goal.

Connolly just failed to make a quick enough turn in the six-yard box to make a clean contact with the ball after he spun Edmundson only to shoot wide.

Town pressed forward on numerous occasions in a bid to extend their lead, with the third eventually coming from Harness in the 65th minute. Hladky again started the attack and George Hirst showed a turn of pace down the left to cross for Harness to bundle the ball home.

Two minutes later Hull won a free-kick just outside the box but substitute Scott Twine curled his effort over the wall and narrowly over the angle of the bar and post.

Referee Matthew Donohue turned down penalty appeals from Ipswich after Town substitute Omari Hutchinson appeared to have his heels clipped by Dogukan Sinik as Town ran out worthy winners in front of 27,070 fans.