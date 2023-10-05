Fin Stevens opens Oxford account in comfortable win over Shrewsbury

Fin Stevens scored his first Oxford goal to help them beat Shrewsbury 3-0 for a fourth straight league victory.

The on-loan Brentford right-back volleyed into the roof of the net in the 17th minute after keeper Marko Marosi only got fingertips to Greg Leigh’s outswinging cross.

Shrewsbury were reduced to 10 men early in the second half when Joe Anderson saw red for two yellow cards, having brought down Stevens for a second time in quick succession.

The visitors were immediately punished, Ciaron Brown knocking the ball in from close range in the 60th minute as they failed to clear Cameron Brannagan’s free kick.

Leigh rounded off a comfortable win in stoppage time, firing into an unguarded net from the left touchline after Marosi lost the ball in a moment of madness.

Recalled Oxford striker Mark Harris should have scored when he ran on to Ruben Rodrigues’ pass through the middle – but shot wide.

Shrews had fleeting moments and Chey Dunkley scooped an effort wide.

But the U’s dominated possession and Marosi had to beat out efforts from Brannagan and Marcus McGuane.