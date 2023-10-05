Newport claim close comeback victory over Colchester

Goals from Will Evans and Omar Bogle either side of half-time saw Newport fight back to beat Colchester with a 2-1 League Two win at Rodney Parade.

The visitors were ahead in the 34th minute when an unmarked Samson Tovide tapped in Jayden Fevrier’s cross.

But County levelled two minutes before the break when Evans diverted in a wayward shot from midfielder Scot Bennett for his ninth goal of the season and his first since September 2.

Bennett then hit the side netting with a superb half-volley before Tovide had a shot scrambled off the line.

And the first half ended with Colchester goalkeeper Owen Goodman escaping punishment after taking man and ball as he raced out to challenge Bryn Morris on the edge of the area.

The Exiles’ winner arrived in the 63rd minute when a defensive clearance hit onrushing striker Bogle and cannoned into the bottom corner.

Tovide headed wide from close range late on before the U’s had Arthur Read sent off for a kick on substitute Kiban Rai.