Southend celebrate takeover news with win over Oxford City

Southend rounded off a positive day at the club with a well-deserved 2-0 victory against Oxford City.

Hours before the National League clash, the Shrimpers announced a takeover deal with a consortium led by Australian businessman Justin Rees had been agreed a day before the club is due in High Court to face a winding-up petition.

On the pitch, the players ensured the fans celebrated the news with three points thanks to first-half goals from Harry Cardwell and Jack Wood.

Cardwell scored his 10th league goal of the season in the 31st minute when he converted Gus Scott-Morriss’ far-post cross.

Wood grabbed his first goal for the club seven minutes later when he knocked in the rebound to his initial effort, which was saved by Oxford City goalkeeper Chris Haigh.