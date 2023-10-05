Tylor Golden nets late winner as Halifax claim comeback victory over Woking

Tylor Golden fired a winner deep into injury time as struggling Halifax claimed a surprise 2-1 National League comeback win over Woking at Kingfield Stadium.

The visitors travelled south with just one win in their last 10 games and fell behind to Tunji Akinola’s opener on the stroke of half-time.

Halifax were level after 77 minutes when Millenic Alli was fouled in the box and Angelo Cappello stepped up to fire the resulting penalty beneath Woking goalkeeper Will Jaaskelainen to level matters.

Woking almost won it in injury time when a Dennon Lewis header was brilliantly saved by Sam Johnson, before Golden stepped up to snatch the points.