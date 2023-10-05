York leave it late to see off fellow strugglers Dagenham By Press Association October 5 2023, 12.25pm Share York leave it late to see off fellow strugglers Dagenham Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/sport/6210842/york-leave-it-late-to-see-off-fellow-strugglers-dagenham/ Copy Link York left it late to see off Dagenham (Joe Giddens/PA) York scored twice in the final five minutes to secure a 2-1 win at fellow National League strugglers Dagenham. The Daggers pushed hard for a breakthrough in the first half, with Charley Kendall shooting wide, Josh Rees firing over and Ryan Whitley tipping Ryan Hill’s curling effort over the crossbar. Substitute Lenell John-Lewis volleyed wide for York, but Dagenham found the breakthrough on the hour mark when Hill smashed home from Lewis Page’s cutback. However, John-Lewis fired past Dagenham goalkeeper Elliot Justham in the 85th minute before Dipo Akinyemi’s seventh goal of the season won it for the Minstermen at the death.