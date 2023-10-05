Paul McCallum treble downs Ebbsfleet

Paul McCallum’s hat-trick earned Eastleigh a 5-2 win over Ebbsfleet in the National League.

Darren McQueen gave Fleet a seventh-minute lead from Ben Chapman’s cross but McCallum equalised 10 minutes later when he headed in Chris Maguire’s free-kick.

McQueen twice went close to a second but it was McCallum who instead doubled his personal tally when he scrambled home five minutes before the break.

Scott Quigley netted the third after being sent through by Maguire and after keeper Joe McDonnell brilliantly denied McQueen with a double intervention, Quigley turned provider for McCallum’s third.

McQueen pulled one back before Maguire had the final say from a stoppage-time penalty, with Fleet substitute Billy Clifford then shown a red card.