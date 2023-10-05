Barnet leave it late to beat 10-man Fylde

Nicke Kabamba scored a stoppage-time winner as National League high-flyers Barnet denied struggling Fylde at the death in a 2-1 win.

Fylde went in front after only 20 seconds when Danny Whitehead struck his second of the season.

Barnet, who announced pre-match that former Celtic and Norwich striker Gary Hooper was set to join the club, saw their chances improve after the break when Siyabonga Ligendza was shown a second yellow card.

The hosts equalised 10 minutes from time when Callum Stead guided the ball into the bottom corner from the edge of the area and the prolific Kabamba snatched the points at the death.