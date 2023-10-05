Mansfield stay unbeaten after entertaining goalless draw with Wrexham

Mansfield remain unbeaten this season after they were held to a goalless draw in an exciting clash at home to promotion rivals Wrexham.

The Stags completely dominated the first half and twice hit the woodwork.

Wrexham were pinned back for 20 minutes until they forced a corner from which goalkeeper Christy Pym had to punch away a Ben Tozer header.

But it was one-way traffic after that and Davis Keillor-Dunn headed straight at Arthur Okonkwo from six yards in the 25th minute and five minutes later fired low across the keeper and hit the far post.

Aaron Lewis lifted a first-time finish over from 12 yards after 33 minutes and moments later Ollie Clarke forced Okonkwo to dive to his left from 25 yards to turn his powerful blast onto a post and out as the Welsh side somehow clung on for half-time.

Wrexham were much more on the front foot after the break and Ollie Palmer headed a James McClean free-kick just wide after 52 minutes.

Mansfield substitute James Gale forced Okonkwo to save at his near post after 64 minutes while in the 72nd minute Aaron Hayden headed a corner straight at Pym.

McClean volleyed a loose ball over five minutes from time, while Keillor-Dunn was just wide from 25 yards in the last minute.