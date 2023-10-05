Mansfield stay unbeaten after entertaining goalless draw with Wrexham

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mansfield stay unbeaten after entertaining goalless draw with Wrexham

By Press Association
Davis Keillor-Dunn came close for Mansfield (Richard Sellers/PA)
Davis Keillor-Dunn came close for Mansfield (Richard Sellers/PA)

Mansfield remain unbeaten this season after they were held to a goalless draw in an exciting clash at home to promotion rivals Wrexham.

The Stags completely dominated the first half and twice hit the woodwork.

Wrexham were pinned back for 20 minutes until they forced a corner from which goalkeeper Christy Pym had to punch away a Ben Tozer header.

But it was one-way traffic after that and Davis Keillor-Dunn headed straight at Arthur Okonkwo from six yards in the 25th minute and five minutes later fired low across the keeper and hit the far post.

Aaron Lewis lifted a first-time finish over from 12 yards after 33 minutes and moments later Ollie Clarke forced Okonkwo to dive to his left from 25 yards to turn his powerful blast onto a post and out as the Welsh side somehow clung on for half-time.

Wrexham were much more on the front foot after the break and Ollie Palmer headed a James McClean free-kick just wide after 52 minutes.

Mansfield substitute James Gale forced Okonkwo to save at his near post after 64 minutes while in the 72nd minute Aaron Hayden headed a corner straight at Pym.

McClean volleyed a loose ball over five minutes from time, while Keillor-Dunn was just wide from 25 yards in the last minute.