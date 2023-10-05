Stuart Armstrong’s free-kick gives Southampton victory at Stoke

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Stuart Armstrong’s free-kick gives Southampton victory at Stoke

By Press Association
Stuart Armstrong scores the only goal of the game (Tim Goode/PA)
Stuart Armstrong scores the only goal of the game (Tim Goode/PA)

Stuart Armstrong’s sublime free-kick handed Southampton back-to-back Sky Bet Championship wins with a hard fought 1-0 victory at Stoke.

The midfielder’s right-footed effort just before half-time proved the difference at the bet365 Stadium as Russell Martin’s side built on their weekend win over Leeds, while the Potters slipped to their fifth loss in seven Championship games.

Stoke’s Ben Pearson unleashed the evening’s first effort but did not trouble Gavin Bazunu, before Sead Haksabanovic sliced wide as the hosts began brightly.

Kamaldeen Sulemana’s dangerous 18th-minute cross after getting past Ki-Jana Hoever from the left flank could not find a Saints player to finish.

Haksabanovic’s clever flick played in youngster Nathan Lowe – making his first Stoke start after netting Saturday’s winner against Bristol City – but Kyle Walker-Peters arrived to make a crucial challenge.

Southampton responded with a flowing counter-attack but Sulemana should have done better with it as he blasted into the stands.

Mehdi Leris robbed Ryan Manning and his teasing 24th-minute cross was met by Lowe, who headed into the ground before Bazunu claimed, while Adam Armstrong dragged wide at the other end not long after.

Stoke’s Lowe crossed from the left with 10 minutes of the first half remaining but his delivery was behind Leris, who would have had a simple finish.

The visitors broke the deadlock four minutes before the break as Stuart Armstrong’s sublime 25 yard free-kick flew past Mark Travers.

Junior Tchamadeu cut in from the right and unleashed a low effort which sailed just off target as the hosts sought a quick equaliser.

Adam Armstrong’s pinpoint cross found the goalscorer after the break but Burnley loanee Luke McNally’s vital block denied the midfielder’s header.

Sulemana forced Travers into action with a low 55th-minute block with his leg after the winger glided into the box, as Carlos Alcaraz headed the resulting corner into the goalkeeper’s arms.

At the other end, Daniel Johnson forced a save from Bazunu as the hosts’ penalty calls after Lowe went down under Jan Bednarek’s challenge went unanswered.

Leris’ teasing cross with 15 minutes to go was met by Stoke substitute Wesley but he could not find the target as the hosts sought an equaliser.

Sekou Mara could have doubled Southampton’s advantage after being picked out by fellow substitute Joe Aribo but slammed an 83rd-minute effort wide.

Will Smallbone nodded over Manning’s corner as full-time approached, before Stoke substitute Wouter Burger forced Bazunu to parry away a fierce injury-time effort at the other end.

Southampton successfully navigated 10 minutes added time after a lengthy stoppage due to injury for Stoke’s Ben Wilmot as Martin’s side emerged victorious.