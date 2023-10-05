Alex Newby fires Altrincham to victory over Aldershot By Press Association October 5 2023, 12.26pm Share Alex Newby fires Altrincham to victory over Aldershot Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/sport/6210866/alex-newby-fires-altrincham-to-victory-over-aldershot/ Copy Link Alex Newby scored the winner for Altrincham (Adam Davy/PA) Altrincham moved up to sixth in the National League table as they made it four straight wins with a 2-1 victory at home to Aldershot. After a bright start from both sides, Alty took the lead in the 24th minute through Chris Conn-Clarke’s thumping shot into the bottom-left corner – his fourth goal in as many matches. Aldershot’s response was immediate, but Ryan Glover’s effort came back off a post. They were awarded a penalty with just under 20 minutes remaining and Cian Harries stepped up to equalise. But the visitors’ joy was short-lived as Alty regained the lead five minutes later when Alex Newby found the bottom corner and that was how it stayed.