MK Dons extend winless league streak to six games after drab draw at Walsall

MK Dons’ winless Sky Bet League Two run was extended to six games with a goalless draw at Walsall.

The visitors bossed the first half and it needed a smart save from Walsall goalkeeper Owen Evans to foil a close-range shot from Ellis Harrison.

Dons wanted a penalty in the 16th minute for Joe Riley’s challenge on Mo Eisa, but the ball broke for Warren O’Hora who flashed just wide from 25 yards.

Evans made a flying save from Harrison’s glancing header as Dons’ dominance continued.

The hosts did have the ball in the net just before half-time, but Freddie Draper’s first-time finish was ruled out for offside in the build-up.

Walsall improved after the break and Isaac Hutchinson whistled a 20-yar effort just wide after a fine run, while Tom Knowles’ strike from similar range was saved by former Walsall keeper Craig MacGillivray.

Dons were still dangerous and Harrison’s spectacular overhead kick brought another fine reaction save from Evans.

Eisa should have won it for MK in stoppage time, but he steered Jonathan Leko’s cross over from six yards.