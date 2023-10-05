Doncaster end Crawley’s five-match winning run with well-deserved victory

Doncaster ended Crawley’s impressive winning run at five matches with a 2-0 triumph at the Eco-Power Stadium.

A Mo Faal strike and a Joe Ironside penalty saw Rovers through to a third win from their last four Sky Bet League Two outings.

Crawley started the brighter with Laurence Maguire forcing Louis Jones to tip over the crossbar from a powerful header.

Doncaster grew into the game when Owen Bailey drew a save from Corey Addai with a low strike. They took the lead after 27 minutes when Ironside pounced on a mistake and squared to Faal, who slotted home from 15 yards.

Faal almost doubled the advantage immediately when he met a Luke Molyneux free-kick with a header only to be denied by Addai. Molyneux hit the bar early in the second half with an in-swinging cross.

Rovers were gifted a second when Will Wright hauled down Joseph Olowu, presenting Ironside with the opportunity to smash in from the penalty spot in the 62nd minute.

Crawley pushed for a way back into the game, but were shut out well by the hosts.