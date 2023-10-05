Gary Rowett delighted with Millwall’s response in victory at Plymouth

Millwall boss Gary Rowett was delighted with his side’s response to Saturday’s defeat to Swansea as they moved up to 11th in the Championship on the back of a superb defensive display in a 2-0 win at Plymouth.

Zian Flemming put Millwall ahead in the 59th minute and then teed up substitute George Saville for a second goal in the seventh minute of stoppage time to seal victory.

Rowett said: “We needed to respond from our previous game at home, which we weren’t happy about but this is what the Championship is made of.

“You have got to move on very quickly and find a way to win the next game and that’s what we’ve done.”

He said: “When I saw it was Plymouth away, I knew it would be a tough game.

“I have seen them play and seen a lot of their games at home. We saw the Norwich game and they have got a lot of quality and a lot of energy and more importantly a lot of confidence.

“You can feel the excitement and the energy of the crowd. I knew it would be a test for us today and our game plan was to sit a little deeper and see if they can break us down and entice them forward.

“I just felt that would open up some spaces on the transition.

“They are a good side and I think they will win a lot of games here.

“We were diligent and did enough to stop them breaking us down.

“You have to ride out some of those defensive moments of pressure and I felt our forward players would have the beating of their defenders if we got into those transitions spaces.

“You wait for that moment of brilliance and I think Duncan Watmore showed it, lovely touch bought it down, cuts inside and a lovely little flick pass with the outside of his boot and then Zian with a good timing of his run, splits the defence and lifts it over the keeper.

“It’s a good-quality finish. Just at that moment when you think ‘are we going to see it out?’, it’s always nice to get that second one. It doesn’t half make you feel good because you know the game is over then.”

Frustrated Argyle boss Steven Schumacher said: “Obviously we wanted to get a better result than that.

“I felt the way we played, especially early on in the game, the way we passed the ball, the energy and the quality that we showed was really good.

“We got into some dangerous areas but didn’t quite make the most of those opportunities. Some of that was excellent defending from them and some of it was poor decision making from us.

“It was frustrating overall because on the balance of it I thought we definitely deserved something from the game.

“I think we will play worse than that and get a result and as I said, it was not the way we wanted the game to go. Especially once they scored it got harder.

“I think we got in around the back of them a few times in the first half but there was a couple of opportunities where we should have been allowed to continue but the referee pulled the game back on the counter attack.

“Once they got their first goal, I thought they defended their box really well. They weren’t interested in coming out again and did what you expected a Millwall team to do.”