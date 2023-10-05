‘Absolutely outstanding’ Burton display delights Dino Maamria

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Absolutely outstanding’ Burton display delights Dino Maamria

By Press Association
Dino Maamria’s side came from behind to beat Wigan (Nigel French/PA)
Dino Maamria hailed an “absolutely outstanding” performance as Burton finally secured a first home League One win of the season with a 2-1 victory over Wigan.

Two goals from Joe Powell, the first a stunning 25-yarder and the second from the penalty spot after Kell Watts had handled in the box, secured the three points after Charlie Hughes had put Wigan in front just before half-time.

Albion had to finish the game with 10 men after Beryly Lubala picked up a second yellow card making it a nervy end for Albion and the manager.

“I am delighted for the lads because they work so hard and people don’t see the graft that they put in and the setbacks we keep getting,” Maamria said.

“But they keep rising and we never lost belief in what we are doing and I thought tonight’s performance was absolutely outstanding.

“It was a different type of performance. To beat a very good Wigan team here in the way that we beat them is a real credit to the players.

“After a slow start we took control of the game and should have scored at least a couple and then to concede from the long throw was a real kick in the teeth.”

Maamria reserved praise for Powell, who is rapidly becoming one of the real leaders in the Brewers squad.

“We have got some big players but probably the biggest turnaround since I’ve been in charge is Powelly,” he said.

“He is not just what you see on the pitch. He is a proper voice in the dressing room and a true leader in there. We have a few young ones leading but he is right up there.”

For Wigan it was a third defeat in a row and just one win in the last six league games after a fine start to the season.

Boss Shaun Maloney knew his side were in for a tough encounter against the Brewers.

“I knew what type of match it was going to be. It was never going to be really open or free flowing so the game went how I thought it would,” he said.

“Two moments in the game cost us the result. I have no complaints on the penalty. I can’t be too critical because the players, in general, they gave me the performance that I wanted.

“Today I felt we didn’t quite get what we deserved. A draw maybe but at 1-0 I felt pretty comfortable. We will have moments like this throughout the season.

“What I didn’t expect was that when you have this sort of moment, like we have over the last two or three games, the impact it can have on the mindset. A bit longer lasting than I thought and these results feel harder because of our position in the table.”