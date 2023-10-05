Graham Alexander has faith in MK Dons’ attack despite second game without a goal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Graham Alexander has faith in MK Dons’ attack despite second game without a goal

By Press Association
MK Dons manager Graham Alexander still has faith in his side’s attacking players (Rhianna Chadwick/PA)
MK Dons manager Graham Alexander still has faith in his side’s attacking players (Rhianna Chadwick/PA)

MK Dons boss Graham Alexander felt all his side lacked was the killer touch after they failed to score for a second successive game in a 0-0 draw at Walsall.

The visitors created the better chances throughout and Walsall goalkeeper Owen Evans made three fine saves from Ellis Harrison, including a point-blank stop to thwart a spectacular overhead kick.

Mo Eisa wasted a golden opportunity right at the death by steering over from six yards as the Dons’ winless league run was extended to six games.

“We had some really good chances that we should take, players are getting in good positions, the commitment to the game was great. I can feel it coming,” Alexander said.

“The boys were really pleased with what they put out today, they know what we are trying to build and they see another clean sheet and see us dominate another game – and the results will follow.

“Mo’s distraught in there. I’m sure it’s not the first chance he’s missed and it won’t be the last. He’s devastated because he wanted to win the game for us with the final kick.

“We’ve still got more than enough attacking talent to score the goals that we were at the start of the season so we will keep working with them and believing in them.

“I know if they keep putting that commitment and effort in that when it comes to the end of the season, their tallies will be high and we’ll score the goals we need to be successful.”

Walsall saw a Freddie Draper finish ruled out for offside just before half-time, while Isaac Hutchinson and Tom Knowles both went close from range for the Saddlers in the second half.

“I thought it was two good teams in the division,” said Walsall boss Mat Sadler.

“During that period when they were on top, the resilience not to concede was there for all to see – Owen made some good saves and there were some good blocks and good defending.

“Then we grew into it from there. But as the old saying goes: ‘if you can’t win it, don’t lose it’, and we did that with a clean sheet.

“We’ve got players who are learning on the job and it was a good education for them – our players have bags of energy, desire and hunger and we’re trying to get that bit more experience into them.

“That was another good flag in the sand, playing a different kind of team and a different kind of formation.

“Could we have had that little bit better quality on the football in the game? Yes. But it was a great experience for all of them, there were some really good challenges today.”