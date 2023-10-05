Derek Adams bemoans dropped points as Morecambe draw with Accrington

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Derek Adams bemoans dropped points as Morecambe draw with Accrington

By Press Association
Derek Adams’ side were pegged back by Accrington (Richard Sellers/PA)
Morecambe manager Derek Adams was disappointed not to take three points from the 1-1 draw with Lancashire rivals Accrington in League Two.

Adams saw his side create a host of chances before taking the lead in the 64th minute through James Connolly, only to see Accrington pull level with a Tommy Leigh penalty five minutes later.

Adams said: “The first half was the best we have played all season. I thought we were outstanding. We passed the ball well, we moved well and created chances and we should have been ahead by a few goals at the break.

“We got ahead but we unfortunately gave away a soft penalty with a needless challenge and even though we had the better chances we couldn’t get the winner we deserved.

“At the end Accrington were happy with the point, everyone could see that.”

After an action-packed but goalless first period, on-loan Bristol Rovers defender Connolly scored his first goal for the Shrimps as he diverted Jordan Slew’s shot past Jon McCracken from six yards.

The lead lasted just five minutes however as the home side gave away a soft penalty with winger Tom Bloxham bringing down Shaun Whalley with a crude challenge, giving Leigh the chance to send Stuart Moore the wrong way from the spot.

Slew had a golden chance to win it deep in stoppage time when he was played in on goal but slashed his final effort wildly wide.

The closest either side came to a goal in the first period was when Morecambe midfielder Jake Taylor was played in by Michael Mellon but saw his goalbound chip cleared off the line superbly by former Shrimps defender Kelvin Mellor.

Mellon saw two efforts well saved by McCracken while at the other end Joe Pritchard forced a superb save from Moore and Jack Nolan hit the crossbar with a curling corner.

Accrington boss John Coleman said: “It was a cracking game with both teams going toe to toe and in the end a good point.

“We took the game to them which is more like us and we had to come from behind which was good too. We were disappointed with the goal they scored because it was a clear foul on our player but I was pleased with the way the lads fought back and got our penalty.

“I thought we were going to go on and get a second because we had the lion’s share of possession in the final 20 minutes but at the end of the day I don’t think anyone can say a draw wasn’t a fair result.”