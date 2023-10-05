We weren’t very good – Paul Hurst expects more from Grimsby despite Barrow win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
We weren’t very good – Paul Hurst expects more from Grimsby despite Barrow win

By Press Association
Grimsby manager Paul Hurst expects more from his side despite victory against Barrow (Robbie Stephenson/PA)
Grimsby manager Paul Hurst expects more from his side despite victory against Barrow (Robbie Stephenson/PA)

Paul Hurst reckons there is more to come from Grimsby after they ended their three-match losing stretch in Sky Bet League Two with a 2-1 victory against mid-table Barrow at Blundell Park.

Goals from Danny Rose and Donovan Wilson – seconds after stepping off the bench – sealed the three points to move their side up to 16th position in the table.

Grimsby striker Abo Eisa had earlier missed an 18th-minute penalty, while 10th-placed Barrow struck late on with a consolation from Sam Foley.

“That game shows what a strange business we are in,” Hurst said. “That’s the worst we have played by a long, long way and we’ve won the game.

“It looked like confidence had been sucked from the players, which I don’t get even though we have lost games.

“We weren’t very good tonight and I’ll always be honest. There was no real fluency, we were snatching at clearances, but we won the game even though it wasn’t a nice watch.

“I said to the players, we had to do whatever it takes to stop that losing run that we have been on, and they have done that with a valuable three points.

“They know we haven’t played as well as I would have liked.”

Both sides pushed for an early opener and Grimsby might have taken the lead after five minutes when Rose nodded wide before Dean Campbell blazed over for Barrow at the other end.

Barrow went close through Gerard Garner, but it was their opponents who took the lead shortly before the interval when Rose finished cleverly after team-mate Eisa was thwarted from the penalty spot by Paul Farman.

Kian Spence and substitute Emile Acquah took aim for Barrow after the restart and Grimsby were indebted to goalkeeper Jake Eastwood for preserving their lead when he produced a stunning save to deny Garner from point-blank range.

Wilson came off the bench to put Grimsby 2-0 up after 75 minutes before Foley grabbed a late consolation.

Barrow boss Pete Wild said: “We’ve had enough chances to win three games, and completely dominated the whole contest.

“We limited Grimsby to very little and there were so many major incidents.

“What we can’t fault is our processes, but what we can fault is that we haven’t been good enough in both boxes.

“We had one mistake in one box for the first goal and then we haven’t been ruthless enough with the 20-odd chances we have created to kill the game off.

“Their winner is miles offside and everyone can see that, but that summed the game up for us.

“It was another ridiculous refereeing decision, but when’s that ever going to change?”