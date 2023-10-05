Carlisle boss Paul Simpson pleased to take point against impressive Peterborough

Paul Simpson was delighted to see his Carlisle side take a point against “the best side we’ve come across this season” in Peterborough.

Jordan Gibson’s deflected strike in the sixth minute of stoppage time snatched the Cumbrians a point after Ronnie Edwards had opened the scoring 16 minutes from time.

Simpson told BBC Cumbria: “This was an outstanding working performance where we’ve had to work on all areas of our game.

“We had to weather a storm in the first half because Peterborough started like a house on fire. They are the best side we’ve come across this season. They are a strong football team for this level.

“But we stayed in the game. We rode our luck at times. The players worked their socks off. Towards the end of the first half we started to get some control in the game but we didn’t work the keeper enough.

“In the second half, we held our own. I’ve looked back at the videos and the penalty shouts we had were stonewall penalties. I got told during the game they were, but I had to bite my lip.

“We’re looking at four or five proper penalties we’ve been denied this season.

“I’m delighted with the character the boys have shown tonight. Jordan Gibson showed real bravery to get that final shot away. Yes, it took a deflection, who cares? But we absolutely deserved a point today.”

Peterborough’s assistant manager Kieran Scarff told BBC Cambridgeshire Sport: “Naturally frustrating, no doubt about that.

“It was a game we should have won, a game we deserved to win. There was a lot we were happy about with our performance. Through the game we got in some great positions and had loads of chances in the final third.

“We showed discipline for large spells of the game, but generally our possession was really good. Ultimately we showed a little bit of naivety at the end. They get lucky in the end with the deflection and three points turn into one.

“We started the game really well. We were working from a solid base of possession and the speed of our attack was good.

“The goal was just-reward for the detail we’re putting in to set-pieces and at long last Ronnie Edwards has his first goal for the club.

“It’s never easy in League One that you can dominate a game for 90 minutes, especially away from home. It takes discipline to maintain the belief in a young side, but the players did that. We have a team full of energy and it’s great to see that have an impact.”