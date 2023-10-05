Jonas Eidevall: Alessia Russo won’t put herself under pressure on Man Utd return

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jonas Eidevall: Alessia Russo won’t put herself under pressure on Man Utd return

By Press Association
Alessia Russo will return to Leigh Sports Village for the first time since joining Arsenal (Steven Paston/PA)
Alessia Russo will return to Leigh Sports Village for the first time since joining Arsenal (Steven Paston/PA)

Arsenal boss Jonas Eidevall brushed off suggestions that summer signing Alessia Russo will put herself under extra pressure when she faces former side Manchester United on Friday.

The 24-year-old England striker completed the free transfer in July before she left for the Women’s World Cup in Australia,  though it was the conclusion of a courtship that extended at least as far back as the January transfer window.

Russo may be met with disappointment from the home support on her first trip back to Leigh Sports Village, but Eidevall insisted she is taking everything in stride.

He said: “Alessia is 100 per cent professional. She always trains with a lot of motivation, but of course it’s special when you return to play against a club where you have all your former team-mates and former fans and so on. 

Arsenal manager Jonas Eidevall does not believe Russo is putting herself under extra pressure
Arsenal head coach Jonas Eidevall does not believe Russo is putting herself under extra pressure (Steven Paston/PA)

“It’s really important for us, like with every time we go somewhere, we go there together and we play together.”

Arsenal placed third in the Women’s Super League last season, while United qualified for Champions League football for the first time after finishing runners-up to champions Chelsea.

The Gunners have gotten off to a shaky start, first with a shock elimination in the Champions League qualifying stages then a loss to Liverpool to kick off the new campaign.

United boss Marc Skinner, who brought in Brazil international Geyse to replace Russo, was adamant he and his side were only looking forward.

Brazil international Geyse has replaced Russo in United's attack
Brazil international Geyse has replaced Russo in United’s attack (Jacob King/PA)

He said: “In all honesty I’m not really here to talk about Alessia.

“Of course it’s a narrative that wants to be spun around. Look, Alessia is coming home, but she’s not our player anymore.

“You prepare for her like she’s the opponent.”