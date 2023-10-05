Eddie Howe praises Jamaal Lascelles for stepping up as Newcastle stun PSG

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Eddie Howe praises Jamaal Lascelles for stepping up as Newcastle stun PSG

By Press Association
Jamaal Lascelles (right) led Newcastle to a stunning Champions League victory over Paris St Germain (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Jamaal Lascelles completed a journey from the brink of Premier League disaster to European football’s top table as he led Newcastle to a stunning Champions League victory over Paris St Germain.

The 29-year-old defender was one of three men in the Magpies’ starting line-up for Wednesday night’s remarkable 4-1 Group F victory over the French champions at St James’ Park, who was also in the XI for head coach Eddie Howe’s first game in charge in November 2021, a 3-3 league draw with Brentford.

At that point the club, which had just been taken over by Amanda Staveley’s Saudi-backed consortium, sat in 19th place in the table, but has since invested around £370million in new players, a recruitment drive which has seen club captain Lascelles slip down the pecking order until an injury to Sven Botman threw him back into the spotlight.

Asked about club captain Lascelles’ performance against PSG, Howe said: “I’m so pleased for Jamaal. I said countless times last year how good his attitude was, how well he trained, how good he’d been for the group.

“But ultimately he’s desperate to show how good he is on the pitch. The biggest compliment I can pay him is that he’s stepped in and he’s really stepped up to the challenge and I think he’s performed really, really well in the last group of games that we’ve had.

“He had to train so well to continue to develop his game when he wasn’t playing and my inner belief was always that he could improve with the team even though he wasn’t in the starting XI, and his game was in a really good place.

“I think he proved that tonight, so we’re delighted for him. It’s a real testament to his attitude and his character.”

Lascelles, who had joined Newcastle in a joint deal with keeper Karl Darlow in August 2014, emerged as a leader from the wreckage of the club’s slip into the Sky Bet Championship in 2016, providing a defiant voice in the dressing room as a 22-year-old to prompt then-manager Rafael Benitez to hand him the armband.

He helped Benitez’s side to win promotion at the first attempt, but has found his chances limited since the influx of signings under the new owners, with Kieran Trippier deputising as captain in his absence.

However, he was a rock at the heart of a team which dumped treble-winners Manchester City out of the Carabao Cup last Wednesday evening and similarly resolute as Kylian Mbappe, Ousmane Dembele, Goncalo Ramos and Randal Kolo Muani came calling a week later.

Paris Saint-Germain’s Kylian Mbappe endured a frustrating evening on Tyneside
That provided the foundation upon which a famous victory was built courtesy of goals from Miguel Almiron, Sean Longstaff, Dan Burn and – after Lucas Hernandez had pulled one back – Fabian Schar.

Asked if that kind of result had featured even in his wildest dreams, Howe said: “I thought it was an even game. I thought they had some moments where they hurt us, I thought we had some moments where we hurt them.

“But to score four goals wasn’t necessarily something that we expected to do, but I’m just delighted that we were able to do that in front of our supporters. It’s a very special night.”