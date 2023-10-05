Bristol City snatch last-gasp win at Rotherham as Tommy Conway nets double

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Bristol City snatch last-gasp win at Rotherham as Tommy Conway nets double

By Press Association
Rotherham drew with Bristol City (Nigel French/PA)
Rotherham drew with Bristol City (Nigel French/PA)

Tommy Conway scored in the sixth minute of injury time to earn Bristol City a last-gasp 2-1 win at Rotherham in the Sky Bet Championship.

Conway had opened the scoring in the 81st minute but the Millers quickly equalised through Tyler Blackett and it looked like it was heading for a draw.

But there was late drama at the AESSEAL New York Stadium as Conway struck at the death, flicking home Andy King’s cross.

It earned a third away win of the season and moves the Robins back into the top half, continuing their solid start.

Defeat was cruel on the Millers but typifies their troubled opening to the campaign and they are locked in the bottom three with a long winter looming in their battle to stay out of relegation danger.

Boss Matt Taylor celebrated one year in charge at the club on Tuesday, but he might now face questions about his future.

Any chance of retaining their Championship status appears to lie with their home form, which has been competitive.

They could have taken a 23rd-minute lead when Cohen Bramall’s cross was headed back across goal by Jordan Hugill but Andre Green was not forceful enough to turn home from close range.

Bramall was Rotherham’s biggest threat and he fizzed a dangerous ball into the near post which just evaded Hugill.

Another cross was headed over by Fred Onyedinma as the Millers continued on the front foot.

The Robins were able to get a foothold in the game, but that turned it into a dull, scrappy affair where neither goalkeeper was forced into a save.

That pattern continued into the second half, with neither side able to create any sort of domination.

The visitors did at least manage to improve going forward after the break and got into some good positions, but that did not translate into chances.

The closest they came was when Harry Cornick headed over from Sam Bell’s cross, while the first shot on target did not come until the 67th minute when Joe Williams shot straight at Viktor Johansson.

It was heading for stalemate until nine minutes from the end of normal time when Conway broke down the left, cut inside and curled a beauty into the far corner.

The Millers hit back with their first shot on target, Blackett converting from Arvin Appiah’s cross after the hosts had recycled a corner.

They fancied a winner, but instead it came at the other end as Conway had the final say, flicking home Andy King’s cross.