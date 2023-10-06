Football rumours: Manchester City moving to extend Erling Haaland deal

What the papers say

Liverpool have identified their prime target when the January transfer window opens. According to the Daily Mirror, Fluminense’s Brazilian midfielder Andre Trindade will be at the top of their list.

Manchester City are turning their attention towards keeping hold of their talent. The Daily Telegraph reports the treble winners plan to open contract talks with striker Erling Haaland, 23, with Real Madrid showing interest.

Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher has a year-and-a-half left on his current deal (John Walton/PA)

Chelsea are also looking to secure one of their young stars, according to the Daily Mail. They are planning talks with Conor Gallagher, 23, as the England midfielder nears the final 18 months of his contract.

And Everton are also close to tying up Jarrad Branthwaite to a long-term deal, reports the Daily Mirror. Manchester United had reportedly been interested in the 21-year-old defender.

Social media round-up

Palmeiras’ Luis Guilherme, one to watch as five European top clubs sent scouts to follow him tonight in game vs Boca 🇧🇷 17 year old talent attracting clubs while Palmeiras would consider one more big sale like they did with Endrick. pic.twitter.com/q2kPdzzhvW — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 5, 2023

Man Utd have endured a rotten start to the campaign 😬 A major restructuring is in the works and has been given approval by Ed Woodward 👀https://t.co/4mCQElgJo2 pic.twitter.com/Ztsvx6HIIi — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) October 5, 2023

Players to watch

West Ham United’s Jarrod Bowen returned to the England set-up on Thursday (Steven Paston/PA)

Jarrod Bowen: Liverpool and Newcastle are watching as contract talks for the England forward, 26, move slowly at West Ham.

Xavi Simons: Manchester City are expected to face a fight from Barcelona for the Netherlands midfielder, 20, from Paris St Germain next summer.