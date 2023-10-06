Lady Cathy Ferguson, wife of legendary Dons boss Sir Alex, dies aged 84

Lady Cathy Ferguson, the wife of former Aberdeen FC and Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson, has died at the age of 84.

The Ferguson family confirmed the news in a statement released to the PA news agency on Friday afternoon.

“We are deeply saddened to confirm the passing yesterday of Lady Cathy Ferguson, survived by her husband, three sons, two sisters, 12 grandchildren and one great-grandchild,” the statement read.

“The family asks for privacy at this time.”

Sir Alex Ferguson, pictured with his wife Cathy, right, at Manchester United’s Europa League match against Real Sociedad in September last year (Martin Rickett/PA)

Sir Alex and Lady Cathy met at typewriter factory

Cathy had been married to Sir Alex since 1966, with the couple having met while they were both working at a typewriter factory.

When he announced his retirement as United manager in 2013 after an unprecedented period of success for the Red Devils, he paid tribute to his spouse.

Ferguson said: “My wife Cathy has been the key figure throughout my career, providing a bedrock of both stability and encouragement.

“Words are not enough to express what this has meant to me.”

In 2002, Cathy had been instrumental in convincing Ferguson to reverse his decision to retire at that point.

He went on to manage the club for a further 11 years before eventually calling time after the death of Cathy’s sister.

How did romance blossom between couple?

Interviewed in a documentary called Sir Alex Ferguson: Never Give In released in 2021, Cathy revealed Sir Alex had taken her to the cinema on their first date.

“He bought me a box of liquorice allsorts at the movies, of which he ate all of them, and a local paper when we came out. That was my romantic day,” she said.

“We got married in Glasgow registry office in 1966 and that was the start. I went to my work and he went to his football.”

United released a statement which read: “Everyone at Manchester United sends our heartfelt condolences to Sir Alex Ferguson and his family on the passing of Lady Cathy.

“Lady Cathy was a beloved wife, mother, sister, grandmother and great-grandmother, and a tower of strength for Sir Alex throughout his career.”

Within the 2021 documentary about Sir Alex, Ferguson dedicated his career to Cathy.

Everyone at Aberdeen FC sends their deepest condolences to Sir Alex and the Ferguson family at this very sad time. https://t.co/rgeiOuKtwf pic.twitter.com/HOEXUcCJ19 — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) October 6, 2023

Sir Alex Ferguson with his wife Cathy after receiving his knighthood (John Stillwell/PA).

Jason Ferguson said in the film that his mother had been his father’s “rock”, adding: “She has allowed him to indulge in his obsession.

“She more or less brought me and my brothers up on her own and made sacrifices to allow him to do what he did.”

Flags at Old Trafford have been lowered to half-mast as a mark of respect to Cathy, while the men’s and women’s teams will wear black armbands in their fixtures this weekend.

Aberdeen, where Ferguson spent eight years as manager before joining United, paid their respects, posting on X: “Everyone at Aberdeen FC sends their deepest condolences to Sir Alex and the Ferguson family at this very sad time.”

Read our celebration of Aberdeen FC’s Gothenburg triumph here.