We’re not top-four contenders: Unai Emery plays down Aston Villa’s strong start

By Press Association
Boss Unai Emery has ruled out a top-four charge despite Aston Villa’s strong start to the season.

Villa go to Wolves on Sunday sitting fifth in the Premier League ahead of the weekend’s fixtures.

They are the second top scorers in the division with 18 goals, one behind Brighton who they smashed 6-1 last weekend.

But despite Villa’s form, Emery dismissed any hopes of challenging for the Champions League.

“To be in the top four is very difficult and we are not contenders. There are other teams who are contenders for those positions,” he said.

“When we are in the possibility to get those positions in the table, we have to be very demanding and believe. We have to build a team, trying to get better each match and feel strong with our structure.

“The next consequences are that we will feel comfortable playing and being confident trying to face the top seven teams, being a contender for that.”

Jacob Ramsey (foot) and Alex Moreno (hamstring) remain out, along with long-term absentees Emi Buendia and Tyrone Mings (both knee).

“For Sunday, no, they are not going to be available,” said Emery.

“Jacob will need time again to recover his injury. He has an injury and he’s not going to be available.

“Alex was progressing, he was working with the team, he was doing training sessions, but he needed to stop because he wasn’t feeling good. Now, he’s feeling better and hopefully after the break he could be with the group, training every day.

“Moussa Diaby and Boubacar Kamara are going to work with the team tomorrow. In case they feel good, they could be playing but it’s not 100 per cent.”