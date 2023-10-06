Graeme Shinnie urges ‘deflated’ Aberdeen to bounce back against St Johnstone

Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie believes they have the squad and mentality to shake off their European exertions and frustration and deal with the visit of St Johnstone on Sunday.

The Dons were looking to follow up a hat-trick of domestic wins when they hosted HJK Helsinki in the Europa Conference League on Thursday but fell behind against the run of play and had to settle for a 1-1 draw after Bojan Miovski levelled.

Shinnie said: “We were a bit deflated. It felt like we played well so the frustration and disappointment is not having won the game.

💬 "It was a frustrating night." Barry Robson gave his reaction to RedTV after our draw in the #UECL 📺 pic.twitter.com/7cfoLbEKHT — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) October 5, 2023

“We gave away a cheap goal again and I didn’t think we started well after half-time.

“We wanted to come out fast again and set the tempo but we kind of did the opposite and we let them have a bit of control and they took confidence from that.

“We gave away one of the few chances they had on the night and they took it.

“The overriding emotion was frustration that we haven’t won a game we were pretty dominant in over the 90 minutes.

“We had a couple of good chances to win it, I had one on the edge of the area, Duk had a one-on-one, and you need to take those chances to win these ties.

“It’s frustrating but we are unbeaten in four now and we move on to Sunday. If we get a win then it’s been a good period to go into the international break.”

St Johnstone are looking for their first victory in 10 matches.

Shinnie said: “With us having a European game they will fancy it after us putting in so much effort, but we are kind of used to that now and have the squad to control that.

“If we can play to our capacity, we should win the game.”