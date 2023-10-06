I’m not having you in the house – Cathy Ferguson behind Sir Alex’s later success

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
I’m not having you in the house – Cathy Ferguson behind Sir Alex’s later success

By Press Association
Lady Cathy Ferguson, front left, talked her husband Sir Alex out of retirement in 2002 (Martin Rickett/PA)

Manchester United have Lady Cathy Ferguson to thank for 11 bonus years which brought six additional Premier League titles and a second Champions League success.

The wife of former Old Trafford boss Sir Alex, who has died at the age of 84, was the one person who could – and did – persuade the Scot he was not ready for retirement in 2002.

Writing in his autobiography, Ferguson said she had told him: “One, your health is good. Two, I’m not having you in the house. And three, you’re too young anyway.”

Sir Alex Ferguson with his wife Cathy, right, after he was knighted in 1999 (John Stillwell/PA)

That influence was pivotal as the success he achieved in those subsequent extra years accounted for 44 per cent of all his major trophies (25) won during almost 27 years.

There was also the suggestion the reason he turned up at United and not Tottenham was because Cathy was not interested in moving to London.

When he finally did retire in 2013, Ferguson – whose final decision was partly influenced by the death of Cathy’s sister Bridget Robertson – said: “My wife Cathy has been the key figure throughout my career, providing a bedrock of both stability and encouragement.

“When I told her this time I was going to retire she had no objection whatsoever. I knew she wanted me to do it.

“Words are not enough to express what this has meant to me.”

Cathy had just one word for Alex when she first met him while both working at the Remington Rand typewriter factory in Glasgow’s Hillington.

He had a plaster on his face from a football injury and Cathy thought he was a “thug” – Sir Alex suggested she thought he was either a gangster or boxer.

Lady Cathy Ferguson has died aged 84 (Jane Barlow/PA)

“I found out he was a footballer and that didn’t make him any different to me,” said Cathy, who got married at Glasgow Register Office in 1966.

“That was the start. I went to my work and he went to his football.”

During his time as a player Ferguson admits he let down his wife, a Catholic, when he joined Rangers.

“One of the directors asked me about Cathy, ‘I believe she is Catholic, were you married in a chapel?’. I said, ‘No we got married in the register office,’ and he says, ‘Oh, that’s OK’.

“I should have told him to f*** off but having supported Rangers as a boy and having the opportunity to go out and play for Rangers, you are prepared to take nonsense.

“I let myself down there and I let my wife down – that was the most important thing – because she was a devout Catholic.”

Cathy Ferguson is survived by her husband, three sons, Mark and twins Jason and Darren, 12 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.