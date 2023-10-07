Erling Haaland says Premier League goal record ‘something you can’t think of’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Erling Haaland says Premier League goal record ‘something you can’t think of’

By Press Association
Erling Haaland has maintained his goalscoring form for Manchester City this season (Martin Rickett/PA)
Erling Haaland has maintained his goalscoring form for Manchester City this season (Martin Rickett/PA)

Erling Haaland has not ruled out breaking Alan Shearer’s all-time Premier League goalscoring record.

Shearer scored 260 Premier League goals in 441 appearances during 14 seasons as a player with Blackburn and Newcastle before retiring in 2006.

Norway and Manchester City striker Haaland has scored 44 Premier League goals in 42 appearances since arriving in England from Borussia Dortmund in time for the start of the 2022-23 season.

Haaland has scored eight goals in seven Premier League appearances this season
Haaland has scored eight goals in seven Premier League appearances this season (Martin Rickett/PA)

The 23-year-old, who has notched eight goals in seven top-flight games this season, jokingly told the Telegraph: “How long is my contract? Three years and 10 months (left)? So, there is still time to do it, no?”

When asked if he was serious about breaking the record during that time, Haaland added: “I didn’t say that!

“That’s something you can’t think of. You have to think of the next game, the season and then these things come after a while. But if I will still be 15 years longer in England then why not? We will see.”

Haaland, who has scored a total of 199 goals in 203 career appearances for Salzburg, Dortmund, City and Norway, said it was now a bigger story whenever he does not hit the target.

He said: “Norwegian media when I don’t score: Goalless! That’s the headline. That’s how it is. It’s a good thing. I am not complaining at all but, also, I signed for City to score goals.

“So, it was also a bit expected – maybe not so many – but I am still the one who is going to get the ball in the back of the net.”

Haaland can often appear to drift out of games without touching the ball for long periods and explained how he slips into a ‘zombie’ state as he waits for his chance.

“I go out of my body and become a zombie,” he added. “It’s kind of a bit of a ‘zone out’. Like looking around. Waiting for the chance. And when the chance comes I know I have to be ready, you know?”