Bromley come from behind twice to deny York a second successive win

Bromley consolidated their place in the National League play-off positions after Josh Passley’s late goal secured a 2-2 draw at York.

Dipo Akinyemi’s eighth goal of the campaign put the Minstermen ahead in 37th minute, with the striker beating the offside trap and applying the finish.

Passley headed over for Bromley shortly after half-time before Michael Cheek levelled after 65 minutes with his seventh goal of the season, turning home at the back post.

Lenell John-Lewis headed in Scott Burgess’ cross 17 minutes from time to put York in pole position for a second consecutive victory, but Passley struck in added time to snatch a point.