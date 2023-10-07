Jordan Hugill snatches Rotherham’s first away point of the season at Southampton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jordan Hugill snatches Rotherham’s first away point of the season at Southampton

By Press Association
Jordan Hugill, left, grabbed Rotherham’s first away point of the season at Southampton (Aaron Chown/PA)
Jordan Hugill, left, grabbed Rotherham’s first away point of the season at Southampton (Aaron Chown/PA)

Jordan Hugill smashed and grabbed struggling Rotherham to their first away point of the season with a 1-1 draw at Southampton.

Stuart Armstong had put Saints into an early lead, but Hugill came off the bench to spectacularly lob Gavin Bazunu and end the Millers’ five pointless away trips this season.

Saints had been revitalised by two wins in a week and put in a blitzkrieg of attacking intent as they bombarded the Rotherham goal with 12 first-half shots.

For the second home match in a row, it took just two minutes for Southampton to take the lead as Armstrong followed up after Che Adams had hit a post to tap in from a yard.

It was the Scotland midfielder’s second goal of the week, but it was in stark contrast to the rocketed free-kick he bagged against Stoke on Tuesday night.

Kamaldeen Sulemana gave Dexter Lembikisa a torrid time in the early stages. Having easily beaten the defender, the winger forced Viktor Johansson into a fine save before the Ghanaian cut back to Adam Armstrong to scuff a goal-bound shot.

The hosts thought they had doubled their advantage in the 16th minute after Adam Armstrong had skilfully backheeled in Kyle Walker-Peters’ cross – only for the offside flag to keep the score 1-0.

Millers manager Matty Taylor is under pressure following just one win so far this season and attempted to find a foothold in the match by hooking Fred Onyedinma after 30 minutes and switching to a back three.

Adams forced another good save out of Johansson from a header before the striker attempted an acrobatic shot, but was blocked by Lee Peltier.

A medical emergency at the end of the first half in the home end did not immediately stop play, but delayed the beginning of the second half by almost 15 minutes.

Saints monopolised possession again after the interval but failed to continue the blizzard of shots – with Jan Bednarek’s header a rare test for Johansson.

Johansson was forced into his best save of the match with 20 minutes to go, when a well-worked Saints move saw the keeper keep out Will Smallbone’s shot from point-blank range.

The home side’s failure to take their chances came back to haunt them in the 74th minute as Hugill produced a stunner for his third goal of the season.

The second-half substitute watched a loose defensive header bounce before carefully lifting over a stranded Gavin Bazunu. It was the Millers’ first shot on target and just their second in total.

They came close to a second goal five minutes later as Oliver Rathbone scampered off the left to force a save out of Bazunu.

A low near post save denied Carlos Alcaraz and Jan Bednarek was thwarted on the line as Saints failed to find a winner despite having 80 per cent of possession.