Goals from George Thomson and Anthony O’Connor see Harrogate beat Newport

Goals either side of half-time from George Thomson and Anthony O’Connor earned Harrogate a 2-1 win at Newport.

The home side pulled one back as Will Evans netted his 10th goal of the season in all competitions, but they could not break down a stubborn Sulphurites defence for a second time.

Thomson’s deflected strike from 25 yards out gave the visitors a 1-0 lead three minutes before the break.

And it was 2-0 in the 52nd minute when Thomson’s corner was flicked on and O’Connor headed in from close range at the far post.

County responded quickly as Evans pulled a goal back six minutes later when he slid in to convert substitute Lewis Payne’s cross from the right.

But, despite switching to three up front late on with the addition of substitute Olly Thomas, they could not force their way back into the match.

Aaron Wildig headed against a post with four minutes remaining, but Harrogate held on for a third win in four games.