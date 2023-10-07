Daniel Udoh ends Shrewsbury’s seven-game drought with late winner

Daniel Udoh struck in stoppage time to end Shrewsbury’s seven-game goal drought and earn a 1-0 win over Northampton in League One.

The Shrews had gone five league games and two EFL Trophy matches without scoring.

But that run was ended by Udoh in the first minute of stoppage time after Sam Hoskins had missed a second-half penalty for the Cobblers.

The home side went close just after the 20-minute mark when Tom Bayliss sent a free-kick flashing across the face of goal.

Northampton hurried forward soon after through Mitchell Pinnock, who used some creative footwork to get a powerful shot off, but goalkeeper Marko Marosi displayed great reactions to parry away.

Just before the break, visiting striker Louis Appere went close when he poked goalward at the near post, but Marosi managed to clear the danger.

Kieran Phillips broke into the box just after the hour mark, laying it off to Ryan Bowman in the centre, but Shrewsbury’s number nine sent it flying over the bar.

Tom Flanagan conceded a penalty with 17 minutes to go, but Hoskins crashed his spot-kick against the crossbar.

And just as the game appeared to be heading for a goalless draw, Udoh broke Salop’s scoreless streak by calmly placing a shot into the bottom corner.