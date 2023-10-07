Ben Gibson own goals hands Coventry a point in draw with Norwich

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Ben Gibson own goals hands Coventry a point in draw with Norwich

By Press Association
Ben Gibson’s own goal handed Coventry a point (Tim Goode/PA)
Ben Gibson’s own goal handed Coventry a point (Tim Goode/PA)

Ben Gibson’s late own goal handed Coventry a point as they came from a goal behind to draw 1-1 with Norwich.

Jonathan Rowe had prodded Norwich ahead in the first half before Gibson headed through his own net to prevent a first Coventry home defeat since April.

The Canaries came into the weekend with three away defeats on the bounce and had conceded the most goals away from home in the Championship.

David Wagner made four changes to his starting line-up and the Canaries made the brighter start as former Coventry academy graduate Sam McCallum fizzed a cross across goal which narrowly evaded the sliding Adam Idah.

Rowe, Gabriel Sara and Idah all had efforts at goal inside the opening six minutes as Norwich looked for an early opener.

Liam Kitching was making his first start for the Sky Blues since his summer move from Barnsley and he came closest for Coventry in the opening 45 minutes as Angus Gunn was forced to beat away his goal-bound header.

Josh Eccles was left rueing his mistake on the edge of the box when he lost possession to Liam Gibbs, who was making just his second start of the season.

The Norwich midfielder drove into the box and his backheel picked out Jack Stacey, who calmly played in top scorer Rowe to take a touch and poke his effort beyond Ben Wilson.

It was the first time Coventry, who had earned back-to-back wins against QPR and Blackburn, had found themselves behind at half time this season.

Tatsuhiro Sakamoto and Yasin Ayari had been recalled to the starting XI by manager Mark Robins and they combined early in the second half when the Japan international wriggled his way into the box and picked out Ayari, whose shot was blocked for a corner.

Gibbs could have extended the lead after Rowe drove at the Coventry back line and played in the former Ipswich man, but his effort was well blocked.

Summer signings Ellis Simms and midweek match-winner Haji Wright started together for the first time up front but failed to make an impact as the latter was replaced by Matty Godden.

The Sky Blues top scorer teed up Eccles, but his sweetly struck volley was straight at Gunn.

Coventry pushed for a late equaliser as Eccles’ second effort was tipped over by Gunn for a corner.

The Sky Blues finally had their reward a minute from time when Gibson diverted Milan van Ewijk’s inviting cross beyond the despairing Gunn to haul the hosts level.

Mark Robins’ men smelled blood as they went in search of a winner as the returning van Ewijk’s effort was blocked by Gunn before Sakamato’s header from close range was also blocked.