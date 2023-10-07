Rob Street finally on target for Cheltenham in draw with Derby

Rob Street ended Cheltenham’s record-breaking wait for a goal to earn a 1-1 home draw against Derby.

The Robins had gone 11 games without finding the net, but Street struck in the 39th minute, touching in Will Goodwin’s low ball into the middle for his first goal for the club.

Street’s strike ensured Cheltenham avoided becoming the first team in EFL history to fail to score for 12 matches in a row.

Derby responded deep into first half stoppage time when Tom Barkhuizen’s corner was met by James Collins, who was denied by Luke Southwood’s superb save.

But Curtis Nelson followed up to make it 1-1 in the seventh minute of added time.

Derby had looked the most likely to score early, with Eiran Cashin’s effort cleared off the line by Goodwin.

Will Ferry and James Olayinka both shot wide for Cheltenham from outside the box.

Lewis Freestone denied Martyn Waghorn with a block in the 55th minute and Max Bird was close to winning it for the Rams.

Southwood saved brilliantly from Collins in the 80th minute to ensure Cheltenham picked up their first home point of the campaign.