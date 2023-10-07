Halifax cruise to victory away at Ebbsfleet

A goal in either half saw Halifax cruise to a 2-0 victory away at Ebbsfleet.

Halifax broke the deadlock in the 23rd minute, with Adam Senior heading in from a Florent Hoti free-kick.

An error by Ebbsfleet early on in the second half was pounced on by the away side, with Aaron Cosgrave doubling their advantage.

Halifax sit one place outside the play-off spots following their win.