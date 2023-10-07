Halifax cruise to victory away at Ebbsfleet By Press Association October 7 2023, 5.35pm Share Halifax cruise to victory away at Ebbsfleet Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/sport/6213680/halifax-cruise-to-victory-away-at-ebbsfleet/ Copy Link Halifax took the three points (Nick Potts/PA) A goal in either half saw Halifax cruise to a 2-0 victory away at Ebbsfleet. Halifax broke the deadlock in the 23rd minute, with Adam Senior heading in from a Florent Hoti free-kick. An error by Ebbsfleet early on in the second half was pounced on by the away side, with Aaron Cosgrave doubling their advantage. Halifax sit one place outside the play-off spots following their win.