Managerless Gillingham overcome 10-man MK Dons to move third

By Press Association
Macauley Bonne scored as Gillingham beat MK Dons (Rhianna Chadwick/PA)
Macauley Bonne scored as Gillingham beat MK Dons (Rhianna Chadwick/PA)

Macauley Bonne and Scott Malone scored the goals as managerless Gillingham beat MK Dons 2-1 to claim their first win in four games.

First-half substitute Bonne opened the scoring eight minutes after coming on before Malone claimed his first goal since April 2022 to lift the Gills back into the top three just two days after sacking Neil Harris.

Under the guidance of caretaker manager Keith Millen, the slow-starting hosts almost fell behind after seven minutes when Joe Tomlinson flashed an effort across the face of goal. Mo Eisa also squandered a promising move by shooting straight at goalkeeper Jake Turner.

Bonne capitalised on a mistake by Dons defender Anthony Stewart to go through on goal and coolly side-foot past keeper Craig MacGillivray after 26 minutes.

Malone’s goal 10 minutes after the break owed a lot to team-mate Tom Nichols, who dispossessed Jonathan Leko before unselfishly teeing up the former Millwall man to slot past the luckless MacGillivray.

Substitute Ellis Harrison met Leko’s cross and headed past Turner eight minutes from time to give the Dons hope.

However, the Gills goalkeeper produced a fingertip save to prevent Max Dean from scoring a spectacular late equaliser.

The visitors ended the game with 10 men as Dan Harvie picked up his second booking in stoppage time.