Olly Sanderson’s late brace helps Oxford City beat Fylde

Oxford City moved out of the National League relegation zone with a 3-0 victory over Fylde.

Josh Parker powered home a penalty after 30 minutes to open the scoring.

Parker went close to a second with a fizzing free-kick that cannoned off the crossbar.

Substitute Olly Sanderson struck twice in the final 10 minutes to secure the three points, while Fylde’s best chance saw Nick Haughton’s free-kick well saved by Chris Haigh.