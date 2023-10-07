Tyrese Sinclair rescues Rochdale point at Maidenhead By Press Association October 7 2023, 5.41pm Share Tyrese Sinclair rescues Rochdale point at Maidenhead Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/sport/6213690/tyrese-sinclair-rescues-rochdale-point-at-maidenhead/ Copy Link Tyrese Sinclair struck a late equaliser for Rochdale at Maidenhead (Mike Egerton/PA) Rochdale earned a 2-2 National League draw at Maidenhead as Tyrese Sinclair struck a late equaliser. Kairo Mitchell put Rochdale ahead after 29 minutes with his sixth goal of the season and third in four games. The Magpies turned the game around in the second half as Reece Smith slotted home on the hour before Chanka Zimba pounced on a loose ball six minutes from time. But Devante Rodney broke free three minutes from time and squared for Sinclair to finish at the far post.